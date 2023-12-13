Vikrant Massey kisses Sheetal Thakur at fun baby shower, shows diaper changing skills. See pics

Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur are expecting their first child. The actor recently hosted a baby shower and pictures from the bash are proof it was all about fun and games. It had all from the dads showing their diaper changing skills to stuffing balloons in their shirt for a dose of pregnant life. Also read: Vikrant Massey: 12th Fail has not done well only because of me Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur's baby shower had an animal theme.

Sharing a bunch of pictures from the baby shower, Sheetal wrote on Instagram, “Life’s about to get a whole lot cuter. Snippets from my babyshower. #hatchingsoon.”

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli commented on her post, “Sooo cute really happy for you guys.” Making a prediction, a fan wrote, “Beautiful pictures... Stay blessed always.. you are glowing so it will be a baby girl from my perspective.” One more said, “I can't take eyes off glowing mommy and daddy.” A fan also commented, “It's going to be a merrier Christmas for the Masseys and Thakurs.”

Vikrant and Sheetal had announced the pregnancy in September. Sharing a picture from their wedding day, they had written on Instagram, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024. New beginnings (dizzy emoji)."

Vikrant and Sheetal had met on the sets of the web series, Broken But Beautiful. They had tied the knot in a simple but traditional ceremony in February last year.

Vikrant's films

Vikrant is currently riding high on the success of his film, 12th Fail. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it tells the real-life story of millions of students attempting the world's toughest civil service competitive exam, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). It collected more than ₹50 crore at the domestic box office and was hailed by the critics.

Talking about his character in the film, Vikrant had said, "The role was very challenging. I have to lose weight and darken my skin because it covers the period of 9 to 10 years." He had recently confirmed that 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination.

He will next be seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu, Yaar Jigri and Sector 36.

