12th Fail box office collection: Vikrant Massey's film crosses 50 crore during 5th week in India

Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail has earned ₹50.68 crore in nett box office collections, the makers on Wednesday said. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, the film released in theatres on October 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. (Also Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail shows love doesn't come in the way of ambition, lack of self-love does) 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey plays the lead in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film.

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel about the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. ''In a remarkable feat, the Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial 12th Fail has crossed the 50 crores nett mark in its sixth week, totalling ₹50.68 crore nett signalling a resounding success for content-driven cinema. Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, this real-life tale has not only captured hearts but also emerged as a triumph at the box office,'' the makers said in a statement.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the week-wise domestic box office collection of 12th Fail. The film, which garnered ₹13 crore in its opening week, showed further growth in the second week with ₹14.11 crore. Similarly, its fourth week ( ₹9.48 crore) was better than its third one ( ₹8.54 crore).

About 12th Fail

12th Fail also stars Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, Sanjay Bishnoi and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

The Hindustan Times review of 12th Fail stated, “Massey takes the cake for delivering a brilliant performance, easily his career best so far. At every step, he brings a myriad of shades to his character. As a teenager in school, he is oblivious to the fact that cheating is immoral. As a struggling UPSC student, he is full of grit and determination and doesn't mind sleeping three hours every night to ensure he has enough time to study and do petty jobs for survival. Massey owns up Manoj's character in all aspects that you'd expect and performs it to the word T leaving no scope of any complaints.”

- With inputs from PTI

