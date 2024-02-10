Vikrant Massey requests paparazzi not to click pics of newborn son as he leaves hospital with Sheetal Thakur. Watch

Actor-couple Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announced earlier this week that they have become parents to a son. The couple were spotted leaving the hospital on Saturday, where Vikrant requested the paparazzi not to click pictures of the baby. (Also read: Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur become parents to a boy; Sobhita Dhulipala, Tahira Kashyap congratulate them) Vikrant Massey was seen in his car, getting out of the hospital.

Vikrant Massey requests photographers

On Saturday, Vikrant was spotted leaving the hospital in his car, with Sheetal seated in the back seat, with the newborn. Sheetal was discharged from the hospital on January 10. As the car exited, the paparazzi surrounded them and clicked pictures of the actor. Vikrant smiled but requested them not to click pictures of the baby. He was seen in a green shirt.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Vikrant and Sheetal shared a personalised note which read, "07.02.2024 For we have become one. We are bursting with joy and love to announce the arrival of our son. Love, Sheetal and Vikrant." Many celebrities, including Bobby Deol, Suneil Shetty, Vaani Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Sobhita Dhulipala and Bhumi Pednekar, congratulated the couple.

About Vikrant and Sheetal

Vikrant and Sheetal married in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022, after years of dating. Later, the couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022. Vikrant made the announcement that he and Sheetal are expecting their first child in September last year. The actor shared a wedding picture along with a creative photo with two safety pins, where one of them was carrying a smaller safety pin inside. The photo read, "We are expecting! Baby coming 2024." Sharing the picture, he wrote in the caption, "New beginnings."

Vikrant recently captured everyone's attention with his performance in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail. The film is a biopic drama that chronicles the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an IPS officer. It released in theatres on October 27 last year, and recently celebrated the completion of 100 days. Vikrant also won the Filmfare for Best Actor (Critics) for his performance in the film.

