Taapsee Pannu shares first post amid buzz around her secret wedding: 'Hope this romance...'

Taapsee Pannu has been in news for her alleged wedding with Mathias Boe. While the actor is yet to confirm or deny that she is married, she has shared her first Instagram post since the wedding speculation started. Taapsee married badminton player Mathias on March 23 in Udaipur in ‘an extremely intimate' wedding ceremony, as per a report by News18. Also read: Taapsee Pannu wants a single-day, drama-free wedding; says she has 'enough drama in professional life' Taapsee Pannu shared an Instagram post amid reports of her highly secretive Udaipur wedding.

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram post

On Friday, Taapsee shared photos of herself decked up in a saree worn with a black overcoat. Her caption read, "Hope this romance with saree never ends..." The actor posed inside a room in the photos.

Amid buzz around her wedding, fans took to the comments section to congratulate the actor. "Congratulations on your wedding," one wrote; another commented, “Looking so beautiful and gorgeous.”

Taapsee and Mathias wedding rumours

Per the News18 report, not many Bollywood celebrities were part of Taapsee's big day. A source was quoted as saying, “Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur." Amid buzz around their secret wedding, alleged inside photos of guests and venue have surfaced online.

Yet to confirm wedding

Taapsee, who has always maintained that she will share her wedding news when she is ready, has remained silent about her alleged wedding. Recently, a photo of the actor celebrating Holi with Mathias as well as her sister Shagun Pannu and others added to the wedding speculation, as fans said the actor was sporting 'sindoor' in the picture.

