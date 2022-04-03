Taapsee Pannu wants a single-day, drama-free wedding. says she has 'enough drama in professional life'

Taapsee Pannu has said that she would want her wedding to be drama-free as she has enough drama in her professional life. The actor is dating Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe and she has often talked about their relationship. Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for a while. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu on ‘respectful’ relationship between boyfriend Mathias Boe and her father)

Tapsee told the bridal magazine Brides Today that she wants a "single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colours. It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life." The actor also said that she does not want any late night rites at her wedding, but would love a lot of dancing and food served on time.

Talking about her wedding look, Taapsee told the magazine that she would not like an elaborate hairdo. “It (hair style) will be something that doesn’t look like I needed a village to get ready. My heart feels bad when I see these brides who have thick layers and layers of makeup on. How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you’re a different person in those pictures? These memories are not just for that moment, they are forever. You don’t want to look at those pictures and not recognise yourself as yourself.”

Earlier in January this year, Taapsee had opened up about the relationship that Mathias shares with her father. Describing her father as a man who is hard to please, she said that she did not introduce any of her ex-boyfriends to him as she was not ‘sure’ of them. “It’s a very, very respectful relationship (between Mathias and Taapsee's dad). I am very surprised. That’s the first time ever my father has not picked out a problem in something that I have done or chosen. First and hopefully not the last time," Taapsee had told Siddharth Kannan.

Taapsee will be seen in the upcoming biopic Shabaash Mithu, in which actor Vijay Raaz will also play a key role. The film is based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Taapsee also has Woh Ladki Hai Kahan? and Blurr in the pipeline.

