Taapsee Pannu on ‘respectful’ relationship between boyfriend Mathias Boe and her father: ‘I am very surprised’

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who has been dating Danish badminton player Mathias Boe for several years, said that his relationship with her father is ‘very respectful’. She said that this is the first time that her father has not ‘picked out a problem’ in her choice or action.

Taapsee, who described her father as a man who is hard to please, said that she did not introduce any of her ex-boyfriends to him as she was not ‘sure’ of them herself.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Taapsee said, “It’s a very, very respectful relationship. I am very surprised. That’s the first time ever my father has not picked out a problem in something that I have done or chosen. First and hopefully not the last time.”

On being asked if it was the first time she was ‘successful’ in her father’s eyes, Taapsee laughed, “Pehli baar koi complaint nahi aayi hai. Yeh nahi bola hai successful hui hai but koi complaint nahi aayi hai ki isme yeh problem hai. Varna har cheez mein koi problem hoti hai (This is the first time there is no complaint from him. He did not say that I was successful but did not complain either. Otherwise, he always finds fault with everything I do).” She also revealed that she did not introduce any of her exes to him. “Mujhe hi sure nahi hai, main kya introduce karoon (When I wasn’t sure myself, why will I introduce),” she said.

Mathias shared a rare post for Taapsee on her birthday in 2020 - a picture of them lounging on a bed while reading a book. “Happy birthday, you crazy little creature, damn we are getting old fast, especially you. Can’t believe how lucky I’m that I found someone who doesn’t find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep you smiling @taapsee,” he wrote in his caption.

Taapsee will be seen next in Looop Lapeta, an adaptation of the German film Run Lola Run, opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. The film will be out on Netflix on February 4.

