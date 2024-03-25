Inside Taapsee Pannu's highly secretive, intimate Udaipur nuptials: Wedding venue pics, celeb guests and more

Taapsee Pannu married boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe on March 23, as per a report by News18. Per the report, the wedding took place in Udaipur and was ‘an extremely intimate affair'; the pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. Amid marriage reports, photos of producer-writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Pavail Gulati, seemingly from Taapsee and Mathias's wedding venue are out. Also read | Taapsee Pannu marries Mathias Boe in Udaipur: Report Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun Pannu with actor Pavail Gulati pose with guests, seemingly at the wedding festivities in Udaipur.

Pavail Gulati's inside pics from Taapsee wedding

Some on Reddit also shared an inside photo of Taapsee's younger sister Shagun Pannu from the wedding festivities in Udaipur. The photo also featured Pavail, Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star.

The group photo showed Shagun, Pavail and other guests, including badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. They were all smiles and decked up in ethnic Indian looks and posed in front of black curtains and chandeliers.

Pavail Gulati also shared a photo from the night on Instagram a couple of days ago, in which him, Shagun and other guests sat on stairs lit up with string lights. His caption – seemingly a reference to Taapsee often speaking about wanting to keep her wedding fuss-free and private – read, “Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!”

Pavail Gulati shared a photo from a recent wedding on March 23.

Reddit reacts to wedding photos

A fan wrote on Reddit about one of the inside photos, “Mathias Boe is the coach of Satvik and Chirag who are attending some wedding in which Tapasee's sister is also there.” A second wrote, "I love it! Small, intimate weddings for the win! Congratulations to the couple if it's true!"

Another said, “If she did (marry) congratulations to her. And that’s how you keep wedding private, not by sharing the news through your PR and have every little detail come in news as rumour and still say ‘no no nothing is happening’ and nonsense.”

An inside photo of Taapsee Pannu's younger sister Shagun Pannu and other guests, seemingly from Udaipur.

Other guests at Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding

Meanwhile, Kanika Dhillon, who has worked with Taapsee in films such as Haseen Dillruba (2021), recently shared a series of photos on Instagram of her peach saree look, without revealing the occasion or venue. However, as per the latest New18 report, Kanika and her husband, Himanshu Sharma, were also part of Taapsee's wedding in Udaipur.

Per the report, not many Bollywood celebrities were part of Taapsee's big day. A source was quoted as saying, “Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur."

Taapsee Pannu on wedding rumours

Earlier in March, when asked if she was getting married to Mathias this month, Taapsee said she would make the announcement at the 'right place and moment'.

In an interview with Zoom, Taapsee, who has been dating the badminton player for around 10 years, had said, “I want to get married one day, and whenever I do, you will get to know about it... if I find the right place and moment for it, I will myself talk about it. But there's this forceful prodding... If I have to announce it, I will do it. Am I doing something wrong? Marriage is a part of our life, it is accepted by everyone. It is not like I am cheating on anyone. It's not like I'm doing something illegal. So why all this (speculation)?"

