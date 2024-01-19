Taapsee Pannu says she is 'too happy' with boyfriend of 10 years, Mathias Boe: I have no thoughts of leaving him

Actor Taapsee Pannu said having 'a sense of security' is an important quality in a romantic partner. In an interview with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Taapsee said 'you have to be a man' to be in a relationship with her as she listed the difference between ‘a man’ and ‘a boy’. Taapsee, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, also spoke about her boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe. Also read: Fan asks Taapsee Pannu when will she get married; actor replies ‘I am not pregnant as yet’ Taapsee Pannu opens up about her relationship with boyfriend Mathias Boe.

'I am way too happy in the relationship'

When asked if it was difficult to date after becoming an actor, Taapsee Pannu said, "I am with the same person (Mathias Boe) since the past 10 years. I started acting 13 years back and I met him the year I was making my debut in Bollywood, and I have been with the same person since then. I have no thoughts of leaving him or being with anyone else because I am way too happy in the relationship. But what I hear from people around me, it is very difficult to find someone after you become an actor because you start doubting the genuineness of that person."

Taapsee Pannu on when she will marry

In July 2023, the actor conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and replied to a few fan questions. A fan asked Taapsee, "Shaadi kab karoge (When will you get married)." The actor replied, "So when am I getting married? I am not pregnant as yet. So not anytime soon. I will let you all know."

What Taapsee once said about her wedding plans

Few years ago, Taapsee had said that she would like to marry only because of kids. She had said in an interview with Pinkvilla in a 2020, "I will get married only when I want to have babies. I don't want to have kids out of wedlock. I don’t want an elaborate wedding either. It will be one long day with close friends and family. This multiple day thing is too tiring. It will be like a compact one-day thing."

