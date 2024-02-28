Taapsee Pannu to marry longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in March in Sikh-Christian fusion wedding: Report

Actor Taapsee Pannu is all set to marry. As per an NDTV report, Taapsee will marry her boyfriend and badminton player, Mathias Boe, with whom she has been in a relationship for around 10 years. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will take place at the end of March in Udaipur and will be a complete family affair, as no Bollywood celebs will be invited. Also read: Fan asks Taapsee Pannu when will she get married, actor replies ‘I am not pregnant as yet’ Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe have been dating for about a decade.

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe's Sikh-Christian wedding

The wedding is expected to be a fusion of Sikh and Christian culture. According to NDTV sources, the soon-to-be-wed couple will 'tie the knot in a grand celebration that promises to blend the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity in a mesmerizing display of love and culture'. Taapsee Pannu has been dating Danish badminton coach Mathias Boe for about a decade, and has often talked about their relationship in interviews and on social media.

When Taapsee Pannu spoke about her wedding day

In January 2023, Taapsee Pannu had shared her idea for a dream wedding and revealed it will have a lot of dancing, and good food served on time. Tapsee had told Brides Today that she wants, "A single-day wedding affair in tasteful nude and other subtle colours. It needs to be basic and drama-free because there is enough drama in my professional life, and I don’t want it to trickle down into my personal life." The actor also said that she does not want any late-night rituals at her wedding.

Taapsee Pannu on her bridal look

Talking about her wedding look, Taapsee told the magazine that she would not like an elaborate hairdo. “It (hairstyle) will be something that doesn’t look like I needed a village to get ready. My heart feels bad when I see these brides who have thick layers and layers of makeup on. How do you enjoy looking at yourself when you’re a different person in those pictures? These memories are not just for that moment, they are forever. You don’t want to look at those pictures and not recognise yourself as yourself.”

