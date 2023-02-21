Taapsee Pannu reacts to recent Bollywood weddings, says she and boyfriend Mathias Boe 'aren't into PDA'

Actor Taapsee Pannu recently said that most of her colleagues in the film industry, who are now married, met their partners after she started dating Mathias Boe. Taapsee also revealed the timeline of her relationship with the Badminton player, and said they have been seeing each other for nine years now over a long-distance relationship. Talking about their wedding, the actor also clarified that she isn't competing with anyone, when it comes to her professional or personal life. Also read: Taapsee Pannu says her parents never bother her about her relationship with Mathias Boe

Taapsee and Mathias Boe are often seen together in their holiday pictures. They met after she went to watch one of his games years ago. According to the actor, the two connected on Twitter and became friends first, before they started dating.

Amid the ongoing wedding season with many celebrities marrying in the past few months, Taapsee was asked about her wedding plans. She told Bombay Times, “See most of my contemporaries, who are getting married and having babies had actually met their better halves after I started dating the person I am still dating. Yes, it’s been really long and it’s the same person that I have been dating, thankfully. It is not like I have ever shied away from owning up to it. It is just that my relationship happened in the early years of my career and at that time if this conversation came up, it would be about that and not about my work.”

“Having said that, I think everybody knows that neither of us are into PDA, nor are we trying to run away from accepting our relationship. We are both self-made individuals in terms of our career and work keeps us occupied. Thankfully, we end up finding time for each other and that has helped this long-distance relationship work for over nine years now. I am not in any competition — neither in my professional life, nor in my personal life. I am perfectly fine with the pace at which I am going in my life,” she further said.

Earlier, Taapsee had said that her dream wedding is all about a single day, drama-free wedding. She added that it will include a lot of dancing, and good food.

She was last seen in Blurr. Her upcoming projects are Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Dunki, with Shah Rukh Khan. She also recently announced Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.

