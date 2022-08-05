Taapsee Pannu says her parents never bother her about her relationship with Mathias Boe

Actor Taapsee Pannu shared her parent’s take on her personal and professional lives. She clarified that they don’t question her about her wedding plans or what’s next even in her relationship. She is dating badminton player-turned-coach, Mathias Boe. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu chat in London streets)

Taapsee is quite vocal about her relationship with Mathias Boe. The two met after she went to watch one of his games years ago. The actor revealed previously how they then connected over Twitter and became friends, which soon blossomed into romance.

Now talking about her choices, she said that her parents are happy with how she deals with her life. She told Bombay Times, “My parents have witnessed that I grew in my personal and professional lives simultaneously and that’s why they have never bothered me with questions about what I want to do in either space.”

“They are happy with the way I have dealt with both aspects of my life and ensured I don’t ignore one for the other. Why do we need to slow down or fasten when we can be at par at the same pace with both aspects of our existence?” she added.

While marriage might not be in the cards for Taapsee Pannu soon, she continues to prepare for a slew of her upcoming films. She will be next seen in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa. Her other movies are Alien, Blurr, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? And Dunki, her first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor was last seen in Mithali Raj’s biopic Shabaash Mithu. After receiving mixed reviews from the critics, the film performed poorly at the box office.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON