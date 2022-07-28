Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu chat in London streets during Dunki shoot, her first look from film is leaked

A new picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu from the sets of their upcoming film Dunki has surfaced online. They are filming in London. The picture features them in casual looks, which has now gone viral. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan poses with chefs for photo as he films Dunki)

In the picture, Shah Rukh and Taapsee are seen on the streets of London. While a confused Shah Rukh appeared to be down on one knee, Taapsee flaunted a big smile with one hand placed on her chest. Both of them carried big bags. It seems like they will be taking a journey together in the film.

Earlier, the first look of Shah Rukh from Dunki was leaked on social media. He was snapped in a plaid shirt and black trousers in the picture. Sporting a kada (bracelet), he carried a rugged look with messy hair. It was clicked at Waterloo Bridge. Meanwhile, fans are urging everyone to delete the leaked pictures from all social media platforms. A fan club of Shah Rukh shared, “Please do not share any leaked pictures from the sets of #Dunki ! Let’s wait for the surprises that the team is making for us. #ShahRukhKhan.”

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. It is also his first film with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani . In April, the film was announced with a video featuring him looking at posters of Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai MBBS and Aamir Khan’s PK, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh said that he was feeling left out.

Talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee told PTI, “When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him (Shah Rukh), it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn't get better. I don't know how will I even ever up it." Produced by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki will release on December 22, 2023.

