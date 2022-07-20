Shah Rukh Khan poses with chefs for photo as he films Dunki in London, fans call them ‘lucky’

Shah Rukh Khan recently visited a restaurant in London and posed with the chefs for a picture. The actor is reportedly filming his upcoming movie Dunki in London. Many fans reacted to Shah Rukh's latest photo on social media as they await for the release of his upcoming films. The actor was also spotted at Hyderabad recently, where he was reportedly filming Atlee's Jawan. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan spotted in leaked pics from Dunki sets in London)

In the picture, Shah Rukh sported a casual look in a white T-shirt underneath a black jacket. He also wore a pair of black sunglasses. The picture was shared by one of the chefs in the photo, who added Shah Rukh’s dialogue from his film Om Shanti Om in the caption. “Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho ... to puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai (It's said if you love something truly then the whole world will try to put you both together),” he wrote as he also shared an old photo with Shah Rukh from 2017.

Shah Rukh Khan with fans in London amid Dunki shoot.

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote in the comment section, “So lucky you are.” “Wow,” added another fan. Only a few days ago, a picture of Shah Rukh from the sets of Dunki was leaked on social media. It featured him in a casual look, surrounded by the film's team on the riverside at Waterloo Bridge. He sported a rugged look and was clicked in a casual plaid shirt and black trousers.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan with Taapsee Pannu for the first time. Talking about the film, Taapsee told PTI, “When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him (Shah Rukh Khan), it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn't get better. I don't know how will I even ever up it.”

Dunki is expected to release in theatres on December 22 next year. Before Dunki, Shah Rukh will appear in two more films next year. He has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He is also the lead for filmmaker Atlee's Jawan, which will release on June 2

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON