Shah Rukh Khan spotted in plaid in leaked pics from Dunki sets in London; fans say 'he's handsome as always'

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan from Dunki sets has leaked as he shot for the film in London. Shah Rukh had left for London from the Mumbai airport late at night on July 14. A picture of him filming for Dunki surfaced on social media on July 17 and showed him in a casual look, surrounded by the film's team. Also Read| Fans love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish airport look

Shah Rukh was in a plaid shirt and black trousers in the picture, and was also wearing a kada (bracelet). He carried a rugged look with some facial hair. He was smiling as the camera captured him from the side. The picture was clicked as he shot for the film on the riverside at Waterloo Bridge.

Shah Rukh Khan filming for Dunki.

Fans circulated the picture on social media, and showered love on Shah Rukh's new look. One commented, "#SRK with Beard," adding fire emojis. One called him Baadshah of Bollywood while another commented, "Handsome as always." A fan wrote, "#Dunki is now trending after leaked pic of SRK. Craze of SRK's upcoming movie."

Shah Rukh Khan stars opposite Taapsee Pannu in the Rajkumar Hirani film. This marks his first collaboration with the filmmaker, and also the first time he and Taapsee will appear together on the screen. The actor had announced the film in a video in April, which featured him looking at posters of Sanjay Dutt’s Munnabhai MBBS and Aamir Khan’s PK and saying he was feeling left out.

The film is expected to release in theatres on December 22 next year. Before Dunki, Shah Rukh has two more films coming next year. He stars alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, scheduled for release on January 25 next year. He also has Atlee's Jawan which will come out on June 2.

