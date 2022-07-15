Fans love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish airport look, say ‘his aura has king vibes’. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport late Thursday as he left the city for a work assignment. His face was covered with a mask, sunglasses and hair falling on his forehead. The actor has three films lined up for release next year – Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Also read: SRK's Dunki DOP Amit quits film amid ‘creative differences’ with Rajkumar Hirani

A paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of Shah Rukh from the airport. He was seen in a black tee and blue denims paired with a black jacket and striking silver and white shoes. He also carried a backpack on his shoulder.

Fans of the actor were happy to catch a glimpse of him. A fan made a guess about his destination, and wrote, “King Khan is going to London," seemingly hinting at how several Bollywood celebrities have flown to London for a vacation in recent times. Another reacted to Shah Rukh's look and wrote, “Ohohohoho,” along with a heart-eye emoji. A fan also said, “His aura has king vibes.”

Shah Rukh made his latest appearance on Eid last week. He greeted hundreds of fans from the balcony of his mansion, Mannat, in Mumbai. The actor was seen waving to his fans and was also accompanied by his nine-year-old son, AbRam Khan.

Shah Rukh is gearing up to be back on the big screen after a hiatus of almost two-and-a-half years. He will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathaan with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone, and actor John Abraham. Then he has Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

The actor completed 30 years in Bollywood on June 25. He marked the occasion by unveiling the motion poster for Pathaan, which featured him in a rugged look, holding a gun. Pathaan is backed by Yash Raj Films, and will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jawan is produced by his wife Gauri Khan, and Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's teaser showed Shah Rukh in a battered and bandaged look, planning to take revenge on his enemies. It is slated to release on June 2 next year.

