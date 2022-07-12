Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki DOP Amit Roy quits project amid 'creative differences' with Rajkumar Hirani

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was announced in April, 2022. The film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, went on floors this year and the first schedule of their film was recently wrapped up. But in a new interview, Dunki's DOP (Director of Photography) Amit Roy has revealed that he had quit the project amid ‘creative differences’ with film's director Rajkumar Hirani. Also Read: Annoyed Shah Rukh Khan throws phone off balcony in new ad, fans say ‘announcement kardo yaar'

Amit started his career as a cinematographer with Ishq Vishk (2003). He later worked in films such as Dil Maange More!!! (2004), Ram Gopal Varma ki Aag (2007), Sarkar Raj (2008), Deewana Main Deewana (2013) and many more.

In an interview with Etimes, when Amit was asked if he has quit Dunki, he replied, "Yes, I am not doing Dunki anymore. I shot for 18-19 days and quit. Raju Hirani and I had some creative differences. We both couldn't see from the same angle. But let me tell you that the parting was very amicable. We both sat down and then I quit. Honestly, I didn't want it to reach a stage of friction."

He added, “It happens sometimes. I had shot a song in Sanju for Hirani- the Baba Bolta Hai Bas Ho Gaya song. We had a great time then. I have also done a few ads for him. But you see, an ad is a collaborative effort wherein the client's vision also matters. But when it comes to a film, it is the director's vision. The shots I took will be retained.”

Backed by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is due for theatrical release on December 22, 2023.Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee the film will also star Boman Irani.

Apart from Dunki, Shah Rukh also has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Atlee's Jawan in the pipeline.

