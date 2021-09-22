Annoyed Shah Rukh Khan throws phone off balcony in new ad, fans say ‘announcement kardo yaar'

Disney+ Hotstar has shared a new ad featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan. The streamer has still not revealed if it has any new project with the actor in the pipeline but the ads have been generating some intrigue among his fans.

In the latest ad, Shah Rukh is getting increasingly annoyed at not being given any attention by the streamer. As he waves to the crowd of fans under his balcony, he asks his PA--played by actor Rajesh Jais--if there has been any word from Disney+ Hotstar. He tells Shah Rukh that he could not connect with them as they might be busy considering all the new projects they are launching soon.

When his phone suddenly pings with a text from Disney+ Hotstar, Shah Rukh asks if they are offering a movie or a show. It was, however, simply a promotional message to subscribe to the service. An annoyed Shah Rukh whacks the phone out of Rajesh's hands.

In the first ad, Shah Rukh had expressed concern at not being a fan-favourite anymore as all stars are moving to the streamer. Rajesh tells him, "Baki sab stars ke Disney+ Hotstar pe shows aur movies aa rahe hai na (All the other stars have their shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar)." Shah Rukh asks him, "Accha? Kaun baaki sab (Really? Who all)?" Rajesh names Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and others.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film released in 2018 and did not perform well at the box office. Shah Rukh has not announced his next film as an actor since but has continued to produce films.

He, however, has been shooting for Pathan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It will be directed by War's Siddharth Anand. He has reportedly begun work on Atlee's new film as well.

