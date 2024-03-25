Taapsee Pannu marries Mathias Boe in Udaipur in an intimate wedding; Pavail Gulati, Anurag Kashyap attend: Report

Taapsee Pannu gets married

A source told News18, “The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Who all were present

As per the report, not many Bollywood celebrities were part of the event. “Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati joined the guests at her and Mathais’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a rather close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh also flew to Udaipur,” reported News18. As per the report, Kanika Dhillon and her husband, Himanshu Sharma, were also part of the event.

Recently, Kanika posted several photos on Instagram. In the photos, she wore a pink and silver outfit while posing outdoors. Her husband was seen in a blue and white kurta, pyjama and jacket. She had captioned the post, "Keeping it peach #StyleWithKanika #MereYaarKiShaadi #HimanshuSharma #KanikaDhillon." The photos seemingly are from Taapsee's event.

Pavail had also posted on Instagram a photo which also featured Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu and her cousin Evania Pannu. Abhilash Thapliyal and badminton player Chirag Shetty were also part of the picture. He wrote, "Twinkle twinkle little star, we have no idea where we are!" In the comment section, Abhilash wrote ‘IYKYK’. A comment read, "Congrats coach." A person said, "Mathias wedding."

Recently, Taapsee turned showstopper for designers Gauri & Nainika on the fourth day of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) where she wore an all-black velvet off-shoulder mermaid gown. The actor had said she was happy to officially be a showstopper for the designers. "I am just happy that I got to work for them because I wore their outfits so many times. I felt like let me officially be a muse for once," she had said.

Taapsee's upcoming film

Fans will see Taapsee in the upcoming thriller film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starring Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal. It also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba, which premiered on Netflix in July 2021. It gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The film will stream on Netflix. However, the official release date is still awaited.

