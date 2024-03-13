 Taapsee Pannu on wedding rumours: 'Whenever it happens you will get to know' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu on wedding rumours: 'I want to get married and whenever it happens you will get to know'

Taapsee Pannu on wedding rumours: 'I want to get married and whenever it happens you will get to know'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 13, 2024 02:09 PM IST

When asked if she is soon getting married to Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu said she would make the announcement at the 'right place and moment'.

Taapsee Pannu is reportedly going to marry Mathias Boe around March-end. In an interview with Zoom, Taapsee, who has been dating the badminton player for around 10 years, was asked about her marriage plans. She reacted to recent reports about her intimate wedding, and said she will announce her wedding in her own way, whenever she is ready. Also read: Taapsee Pannu to marry longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in March?

Mathias Boe and Taapsee Pannu have been dating for around a decade.
Mathias Boe and Taapsee Pannu have been dating for around a decade.

Taapsee Pannu on speculation around her wedding

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Dunki, said, “I want to get married one day, and whenever I do, you will get to know about it... if I find the right place and moment for it, I will myself talk about it. But there's this forceful prodding... If I have to announce it, I will do it. Am I doing something wrong? Marriage is a part of our life, it is accepted by everyone. It is not like I am cheating on anyone. It's not like I'm doing something illegal. So why all this (speculation)?"

She added, "I am single, and people don't expect me to get married or what? I have been very honest about my relationship; it is not like I have hidden it. So, whenever it (wedding) happens, you will know."

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe's wedding

As per a recent NDTV report, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding celebrations will take place at the end of March in Udaipur and will be a complete family affair, as no Bollywood celebs will be invited. The wedding is expected to be a fusion of Sikh and Christian culture.

According to NDTV sources, the soon-to-be-wed couple will 'tie the knot in a grand celebration that promises to blend the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity in a mesmerizing display of love and culture'.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On