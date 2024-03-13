Taapsee Pannu on wedding rumours: 'I want to get married and whenever it happens you will get to know'

Taapsee Pannu is reportedly going to marry Mathias Boe around March-end. In an interview with Zoom, Taapsee, who has been dating the badminton player for around 10 years, was asked about her marriage plans. She reacted to recent reports about her intimate wedding, and said she will announce her wedding in her own way, whenever she is ready. Also read: Taapsee Pannu to marry longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in March? Mathias Boe and Taapsee Pannu have been dating for around a decade.

Taapsee Pannu on speculation around her wedding

Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Dunki, said, “I want to get married one day, and whenever I do, you will get to know about it... if I find the right place and moment for it, I will myself talk about it. But there's this forceful prodding... If I have to announce it, I will do it. Am I doing something wrong? Marriage is a part of our life, it is accepted by everyone. It is not like I am cheating on anyone. It's not like I'm doing something illegal. So why all this (speculation)?"

She added, "I am single, and people don't expect me to get married or what? I have been very honest about my relationship; it is not like I have hidden it. So, whenever it (wedding) happens, you will know."

Taapsee Pannu, Mathias Boe's wedding

As per a recent NDTV report, Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's wedding celebrations will take place at the end of March in Udaipur and will be a complete family affair, as no Bollywood celebs will be invited. The wedding is expected to be a fusion of Sikh and Christian culture.

According to NDTV sources, the soon-to-be-wed couple will 'tie the knot in a grand celebration that promises to blend the rich traditions of Sikhism and Christianity in a mesmerizing display of love and culture'.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place