Kanika Dhillon reveals husband Himanshu Sharma ordered a petrol bike for their son before he was even born

Writer Kanika Dhillon, who recently announced the birth of her baby boy, Veer, has said that she had to cancel an order placed by her husband before the birth of their child.

Kanika Dhillon said in a new interview that her husband, screenwriter-producer Himanshu Sharma, was also present in the labour room. She also revealed that it was Himanshu who chose the name for their son, adding that she also loved it.

Talking about ordering stuff for the baby before it was born, Kanika told a leading daily, “We were obsessively on our phones ordering stuff online, actually it’s mostly Himanshu who orders and I chose the final shortlist. But let me tell you one very interesting thing. I had to threaten Himanshu to stop ordering as after a point, we were running out of space and he was ordering the same things twice over.”

“My overexcited husband also ordered a bike before our Veer was born and I had to make him cancel that. So ya, it was a fun, crazy, memorable time prepping to be Veer’s parents,” she added. Asked if it was a cycle that Himanshu ordered, Kanika said, “No, a bike. He ordered a kids' petrol bike for a 5-year-old.”

Also read: Kanika-Himanshu welcome baby boy Veer, reveal why they kept his birth secret

Kanika also confirmed that she does not plan to take a break from writing. She said that she wrote Raksha Bandhan and Rashami Rocket during her pregnancy. Led by Taapsee Pannu, Rashami Rocket was released on Netflix recently. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has recently wrapped up the shoot for Raksha Bandhan. She added that she is about to complete two more scripts.

Announcing the arrival of Veer, Kanika had posted pictures with the newborn on Sunday. She hid his face with smileys and wrote on Instagram, “In gratitude, with our hearts full - Wishing love, light and happiness to all our lovelies! ️#mylife #myboys #mylove … #veerdhillonsharma.”

Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma got engaged in December last year. They married in January this year.