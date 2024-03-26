Is that sindoor on Taapsee Pannu's forehead in her first pic since secret wedding with Mathias Boe? Fans think so

Fans spotted sindoor on Taapsee Pannu's forehead in a photo from her Holi celebration with rumoured husband Mathias Boe. Taapsee tied the knot with the badminton player in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan on March 23, as per a recent report by News18. Now, a photo of Taapsee and Mathias' Holi festivities with family and friends is attracting attention. Also read: Inside Taapsee Pannu's highly secretive, intimate Udaipur nuptials Taapsee Pannu with sister Shagun Pannu during a Holi celebration with friends.

Taapsee Pannu's Holi pic

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's first photo after their reported wedding has now surfaced online. Fans noticed Taapsee sporting sindoor in the group picture, which was shared by actor Abhilash Thapliyal, and featured Taapsee and Mathias posing with Taapsee’s sister Shagun Pannu and their friends.

They were all covered in red and pink Holi colours, but some fans took to the comments section to point out that Taapsee was sporting a sindoor-like tika on her forehead.

Reactions to Taapsee's 'sindoor' photo

'Arrey sindoor (red vermilion worn by some married women in India) Taapsee ma'am," wrote a fan. Another said, “We came to know today that Tapsee is married.” One also commented, "Who put sindoor on Taapsee's forehead?" A fan also wrote, “Newlywed Taapsee is wearing sindoor on Holi.” The vermillion, however, was likely just gulaal. Sikh brides do not often wear sindoor.

Taapsee Pannu's wedding buzz

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe married on March 23, as per a report by News18. Per the report, the wedding in Udaipur was ‘an extremely intimate affair' with the pre-wedding festivities beginning on March 20. Amid buzz around their secret wedding, alleged photos of guests and venue have surfaced online. Producer-writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Pavail Gulati seemingly shared photos of themselves from Taapsee and Mathias' Udaipur wedding.

Taapsee or Mathias are yet to confirm or deny their wedding reports.

