Taapsee Pannu birthday special: Celebrating the Sardarni’s Delhi connect, from gorging on chole bhature to metro rides

Soon after she began her journey in the film industry as an actor, the charming and supremely talented Taapsee Pannu shifted base to Mumbai. But in her heart, she will always be a Delhi girl. Born and brought up in the national capital, Taapsee not only has beautiful memories of the city but also a special connection to ‘dilwalon ki Dilli’. So as the actor turns 37 today, let’s celebrate the Sardarni’s Delhi connect. Birthday girl Taapsee Pannu

Born and brought up

On August 1, 1987, Delhi residents Dilmohan Singh Pannu and Nirmaljeet Kaur Pannu welcomed their first child into the world. Proud father Dilmohan named his beautiful daughter T-A-P-A-S-E-E, which was not easy for many of her school teachers to pronounce. Well, Tapasee is still the spelling of the actor's name on all legal documents, but for the screen she shifted two As and made it ‘Taapsee’

Growing up as a Delhi Sardarni

School and college days are considered as the most memorable times for young individuals. Well, before realizing her dream to be an actor, Taapsee was a student at Ashok Vihar’s Mata Jai Kaur Public School. She went on to pursue an engineering degree in Computer Science from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, Delhi. Even after all these years the actor, who proudly calls herself a Delhi Sardarni, feels like she is in her own territory, her own area when she returns to the national capital

Delhi vs Mumbai

The never-ending Delhi vs Mumbai debate often brings out the true feelings of individuals who have roots in both cities. While Taapsee moved to Mumbai a decade ago and is very much at home, she has self-admittedly been a ‘jhandewali’ fighting for Delhi each time the topic came up. Also, while enjoying Delhi’s golgappe during HT City Unwind 2022, Taapsee had shared that Mumbani’s panipuri is not worth eating. So there you have it

Dilli ki chaat

Not just golgappe, but Taapsee enjoys all kinds of chaat when she is back home in Delhi. The actor loves gorging on chole bhature and makes sure to eat the delicacy for breakfast when in Delhi. Aaloo tikki is another delicious street food that Taapsee indulges in during her Dilli trips. Despite being one of the fittest celebs of our country, Taapsee has often shared that she ‘lives to eat’. That fact in itself makes her a Dilliwala by heart

Delhi girl for life

In several interviews, Taapsee has shared that the city brings a ‘laidback attitude’ in her because this is her home and she gets a sense of belonging here. She grew up travelling in the Delhi metro as a student and has fond memories of the same. Back in 2015, Taapsee revealed that even after becoming an actor, she continued to travel in the metro. If someone ever asked if she was ‘Taapsee Pannu the Bollywood actor’, she would just deny

In the end, it doesn’t matter if Taapsee lives in Delhi or Mumbai. What is important is that she permanently resides in her fans’ hearts. We wish the versatile and gorgeous actor a very happy birthday!