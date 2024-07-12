From Anant-Radhika’s wedding menu to Mukesh Ambani sipping ORS with Shah Rukh Khan: 5 times Ambanis were relatable

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are going all out as doting parents for son Anant Ambani’s wedding to Radhika Merchant. They hosted a pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this year followed by a European cruise for their family and celebrity friends. Ahead of the big day, they were joined by several stars for other pre-wedding celebrations such as haldi, mameru ceremony, a garba night, sangeet and mehendi. This wedding is definitely the event of the year. But despite being one of the richest families in the country, the Ambanis have their relatable moments. See for yourself: Ambanis at their relatable best

Anant and Radhika’s wedding menu

Every Indian shaadi has a designated chaat counter, and why should the Ambani wedding be any different? Well, the famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar of Varanasi is catering at Anant and Radhika’s wedding today. They will be serving tasty treats including palak patta chaat, aloo tikki, chana kachori and kulfi to the guests. Are you drooling yet?

Nita enjoying chaat and shopping for sarees

A few weeks before the wedding, Anant’s mother Nita travelled to Varanasi to pray for the bride and groom. During her trip, she also shopped for sarees at a showroom and enjoyed chaat at a local restaurant. This is the same chaat bhandaar that she selected to cater at Anant and Radhika’s wedding today. Her incredibly relatable videos soon went viral on social media winning hearts

Mukesh and his Aadhaar card

During Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a video of Mukesh arriving at a poll booth went viral on the internet. In his hand, the country’s richest man was carrying his Aadhaar card, safely kept in a transparent pouch. Many social media users lauded the billionaire’s simplicity and down-to-earth attitude

Mukesh and Nita Ambani at a poll booth

Mithaai aur namkeen ka dabba

Employees working at Reliance got a gift box from the Ambani family to celebrate Anant and Radhika’s big day. Several pictures of the red and gold gift box surfaced on social media. Inside were four packets of Haldiram’s namkeen including aloo bhujia and lite chiwda along with a silver coin and a box of sweets

Billionaire sipping on ₹ 31 ORS tetra pack

Back in June, Mukesh attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-swearing ceremony. He was seated next to his good friend and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Well, pictures of the two sipping tetra packs of ORS aka oral rehydration solutions worth ₹31 went viral on social media. Mukesh and SRK not only reminded fans to stay hydrated but also left them gushing over their simplicity. This was definitely the most relatable Ambani moment, especially during the heat wave

While not all of us are invited to Anant and Radhika’s wedding, at least we can relate to the richest man of India.