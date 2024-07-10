Nita Ambani’s main character energy can’t be replicated, but here are 5 tips to learn from her healthy lifestyle

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s multiple pre-wedding festivities have been the talk of the town, with various celebrities putting their most stylish foot forward at each event. But one particular star who is giving us some serious main character energy is Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Anant’s mother and philanthropist businesswoman Nita Ambani. She is gorgeous and is ageing like fine wine. While we can’t even imagine replicating her main character aura, we can learn a lot from her healthy lifestyle. Nita Ambani with her husband Mukesh Ambani

Morning routine

Nita begins her day by consuming warm water with lemon juice in the morning. Not only does this help boost the immune system but also reduces bloating and improves digestion

Nita Ambani at an event

Balanced diet

The chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation follows a balanced diet that consists of soups and green leafy vegetables often prepared in a Gujarati style. She begins her morning with a nutritious breakfast and ends the day with a light meal. According to reports, Nita and Mukesh take simple daal and roti for dinner. Most importantly, she never misses her meals

Nita Ambani serving food

Staying hydrated

Nita drinks a lot of water and stays hydrated throughout the day. She also consumes detox water which not only purifies the skin, giving her a healthy radiant glow, but also the body. According to a news report, the businesswoman used to drink two glasses of beetroot juice at one point, which boosts stamina and improves blood flow. But we would suggest consulting a nutritionist for this one

All natural

A pure vegetarian like her husband Mukesh, Nita ji keeps it all natural. She avoids eating processed foods and opts for natural whole foods instead. Her diet also includes lots of fresh fruits and vegetables

Work out!

Apart from maintaining a balanced diet, Nita regularly works out to stay healthy and in shape. Along with hitting the gym, the trained Bharatnatyam dancer enjoys doing yoga, practising classical dance and swimming

So there you have it! These are the secrets to achieving Nita’s evergreen radiance. There’s clearly a lot we can learn from her. But we suggest you consult a nutritionist and a wellness expert before you go ahead.