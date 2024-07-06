Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: From Alia & Ranbir Kapoor’s thumka to Vicky Kaushal-Shehnaaz going Tauba Tauba

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have been the talk of the town— may it be the star-studded grand functions in Jamnagar, Gujarat or the Italian cruise. But that was just a preview. Now with the wedding right around the corner, the Ambani-Merchant family hosted yet another starry affair last night. We are talking about Anant and Radhika’s grand sangeet ceremony. It was no less than an award function, with one celebrity performance after another. It was a night to remember! See for yourself: Ranbir, Alia, Shehnaaz and Vicky at Anant and Radhika's sangeet

Alia and Ranbir showing the ‘thumka’

Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor looked stunning in their traditional monochrome outfits. But it was their smooth moves on the dance floor that left fans in awe. The actors shook a leg with Anant's brother Akash Ambani on Show Me The Thumka from Ranbir's 2023 film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Salman and Anant’s swag

When Salman Khan is on the guest list, swag is guaranteed. Well, Bollywood's Bhaijaan left us wanting more as he grooved to Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai from his film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000). The actor was joined by groom-to-be Anant

Ambani family’s ‘Deewangi’

One of the most memorable scenes of Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om (2007) was when some of the biggest stars of the industry joined the actor in Deewangi Deewangi. Well, the song became one of the biggest highlights of the sangeet last night when the entire Ambani family came together for a special performance. Nita, Radhika, Shloka Ambani and Isha Ambani were elegant as ever while Mukesh, Anant, Akash and Anand Piramal danced their heart out

Ranveer’s No Entry

During the pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had given a stunning performance. Well, this time mommy-to-be Deepika cheered for Ranveer while he set the stage on fire with Veer Pahariya and Meezaan Jaaferi. They gave an energetic performance on the title track of No Entry (2005)

Vicky and Shehnaaz going ‘Tauba Tauba’

This performance wasn't on stage, but trust us it's one collaboration you didn't know you needed! Shehnaaz Gill shook a leg with Vicky Kaushal on his currently trending track Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. Can we get a full music video please?

Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony was truly a grand affair. The couple is now gearing up to tie the nuptial knot on July 12. We wish them all the happiness!