Radhika Merchant's phool dupatta to Isha Ambani's gemstone blouse: 7 one-of-a-kind looks from the Ambani wedding

The wedding of the year is finally underway! Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's expansive pre-wedding festivities, which have consistently been making the global news, has winded down to its most keynote evening, the actual wedding. That being said, the sartorial hangover from the three-part pre-wedding celebrations is far from leaving the public conscience. The key players in putting their best fashion foot forward have undeniably been the Ambani ladies, namely Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani in tow with their newest sister(in-law) Radhika. Though every single look has been an absolute serve, right from the perfectly draped lehengas and sarees to custom couture gowns, some of these ensembles are truly living rent-free in our heads, courtesy of them being the perfect marriage between high-fashion and tradition. With the main wedding weekend kicking off right as you read this, let's round up the best looks of the lot. Radhika Merchant's phool dupatta, Isha Ambani's gemstone blouse, Shloka Mehta's crystal bow saree: The best Ambani wedding looks thus far(Instagram)

Radhika's phool dupatta

This one has been all the rage on the internet for the past few days. For her haldi ceremony, Radhika went the traditional route, donning an all-yellow gold laced Anamika Khanna ensemble. What truly stole the show however, was the phool dupatta or phoolon ki chaadar casually wrapped over her. While mogras formed the body of the net-esque work of art, marigolds added a border and some structure to the final output.

Incidentally, Radhika is not the first one to have donned a phool dupatta. Both Isha and Shloka, who got married within a year from one another, have donned one in the past. Another Ambani tradition it seems.

Both Isha Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani have adorned phool dupattas in the past(Instagram)

Isha's gemstone blouse

Accessorising with jewellery is so last season — let's wear them instead! Of course this luxury is strictly restricted to the Ambanis and those of their stature. But pulling off a literal assortment of actual gemstones sewn into your choli is not something that every one can pull off. But then again, Isha isn't just anybody.

Though the whole affair may sound like overkill, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla personally looked into the placement of each and every jewel on the blouse. The gemstones, as shared by stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, were sourced from across Rajasthan and Gujarat in addition to some of Isha's own family heirlooms.

Shloka's swan-themed blouse

While OG Ambani bahu Shloka has had no qualms in donning the brightest colours, some of her looks have treaded subtler palettes and highly sophisticated aesthetics. Case in point, her custom Tamara Ralph ensemble in a barely-there pink fading into a muted yet lush gathered hem of grey mirroring the trailing floral motifs. The subtle bead work on the drape though, stood seriously upstaged by the truly one-of-a-kind pearl and crystal studded blouse. The halter silhouette neatly tied up at the back with 4 crystal -studded bows — so on trend!

Radhika's love letter inscribed dress

Out of Radhika's multiple pre-wedding looks, this one for sure has a special place in her heart. Robert Wun artfully crafted a love letter penned by Anant on Radhika's 22nd birthday, into one of her evening looks for the couple's Mediterranean Cruise. A studded bodice gave way to svelte, crystal-lined French chiffon. The inscription on the gown, in Anant's handwriting, read, "I always dreamt of finding someone like you. You have beaten my dream totally". Addressing the creation in a previous interview, Radhika shared how she wanted to essentially immortalise this memory for the couple and their generations to come, something which designer Wun delivered on thoroughly.

Isha's hooded Schiaparelli saree

Never say never. Avant-garde Italian fashion house Schiaparelli created its first ever custom couture saree, exclusively for Isha. The electric blue drape stood artfully pinned at the navel with a statement silver brooch. The silver stood mirrored by the armour-like blouse looping around the back to create a structured hood. A truly stand out ode to the traditional pallu we say.

Schiaparelli 2.0: Isha and her twin robots

Isha's increasing experiments with fashion appear to have found a home in Schiaparelli. The hooded saree was not her first major dalliance with the iconic fashion house. Previously, Isha truly took the internet by storm when she sported not one but two life-size studded robots as accessories.

For context, the jewel-studded robot baby made its runway debut, clad to model Maggie Maurer in January this year. Studded with Swarovski crystals, batteries, flip phones and all kinds of electronic waste, the ‘baby’ caught everyone's fancy including Isha's.

The Ambani heiress of course took things a step further by sporting not one, but two jewel-encrusted robot baby's for one of her looks — an ode to her own twin babies Aadiya and Krishna.

Special mention: Anant's physics defying emerald brooch

While Anant has hardly been shy when it comes to experimenting with colour, he has played it significantly safe with his pick in silhouettes. A smart choice, considering his extravagant flair for accessorisation. Something that appears to have truly left its mark on the internet is the emerald brooch adorning his embroidered red-on-red kurta set for the Ambani garba night. While the (very real) emerald and diamond buttons studding his Nehru jacket were enough to steal the show, they were no match to the gigantic emerald adorning his chest. What's more, it chicly stood guarded by a Cartier panther. The fact that the accessory, presumably weighing in pounds as pointed out by jewellery decoder Julia Chafe, left not a dent or a strain on the jacket truly left everybody mind-boggled.

Needless to say, with the wedding just a few hours away, Anant must have yet another eye-ball grabbing accessory detail loading.

