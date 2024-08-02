Akshay Kumar received condolence messages saying he will be back after string of flops; asks ‘main gaya kahan hoon?’

What sets Akshay Kumar apart from his contemporaries in Bollywood is the fact that he never backs down. If a film’s success motivates him, a flop only pushes him to be better the next time. He worked hard to make his place in the Hindi film industry and he is here to stay. Akshay genuinely loves acting, which is why he often has multiple releases in a year. Some of these films break the box office, whereas others might fail to impress. Just recently he witnessed a string of flops. As always, the actor went into work mode again to spring back into action with his next release Khel Khel Mein. But what came as a surprise to Akshay were the condolence messages he received! Akshay Kumar at the trailer launch of Khel Khel Mein

At the trailer launch of Khel Khel Mein, Akshay revealed he received messages asking him not to worry because he will be back. This made the actor wonder ‘main gaya kahan hoon’. Talking about the same, Akshay announced that he will never back down and will continue to work till his last breath. The superstar shared, “Idhar hi hoon. Kaam karte rahunga. Humesha kaam karte rahunga. Chaahe log kuchh bhi bole. Subhe uthna hai, kasrat karni hai, kaam pe jaana hai, waapas aana hai. Jo bhi kamata hoon, apne dum pe kamata hoon. Kisi se kuchh maanga nahi hai.”

Akshay went on to add, “I will keep on working till they have to shoot me down.” This inspiring speech left the audience whistling and cheering with delight. Fans could not have been happier because watching Akshay shine on the silver screen is a treat! Movie-buffs are now eagerly waiting to see the superstar return to the comedy genre with Khel Khel Mein on August 15. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal, the Mudassar Aziz directorial marks Fardeen Khan’s return to films after 14 years.

Are you ready to witness the ultimate entertainer?