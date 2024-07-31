 EXCLUSIVE| Diljit Dosanjh’s song Do You Know back with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, team to shoot video - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
EXCLUSIVE| Diljit Dosanjh’s song Do You Know back with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein, team to shoot video

ByRishabh Suri
Jul 31, 2024 07:50 PM IST

We get our hands on an exclusive update about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Khel Khel Mein- it has a Diljit Dosanjh connection.

It's good news for Diljit Dosanjh fans - the actor- singer's 2016 chartbuster Do You Know, is coming back! The track will be used as a promotional song for Akshay Kumar-starrer Khel Khel Mein. Incidentally, the two shared screen space in Good Newwz (2019).

Diljit Dosanjh’s 2016 chartbuster Do You Know will be used as a promotional song for Khel Khel Mein.

A source close to the development tells us exclusively, "The vibe of the song matches the film, which is an urban comedy. Diljit's song continues to be popular, so the producers felt it will connect with the listeners all over again and also create buzz."

The inclusion of the song is a fresh development. "It's all very hush-hush. The video will be shot this week, on August 4 and 5. The entire cast - Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal and Aditya Seal - will be seen in the video. Whether Diljit will make an appearance is yet to be decided," the source adds. We reached out to the film's team but they were unavailable for a comment.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On