Stree 2 actors Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor reveal their favourite character and no, it’s not Stree or Vicky

After an excruciatingly long waiting period of 6 years, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao aka Vicky are finally returning to our lives with Stree 2, the much-anticipated sequel to their 2018 blockbuster hit film Stree. Raj and Shraddha’s film gave us spine-chilling scenes that were super spooky. But staying true to the horror comedy genre, the hilarious situations along with the impeccable comic timing and epic one-liners simultaneously made us roll on the floor with laughter. Well, another reason that made Stree such a fan favourite was the ensemble star cast. Shraddha was mysterious while Raj as Vicky the ‘dil ka darzee’ was a total lover boy. But which character managed to impress the lead stars? Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree

Much to the delight of fans, Raj and Shraddha answered this question during HT City's Stars In the City on August 13. When asked who was his favourite character in Stree, Rajkummar shared, “Abhishek Banerjee. I think Jana. I loved him in part one also and in part two also. His timing of comedy, his understanding of a screenplay is just phenomenal. I was very very happy working with him.” He further stated that everybody on the team has done great work. But went on to add, “If I had to choose one, it would be Abhishek.”

While Rajkummar chose his onscreen best friend, Shraddha picked a character who will be introduced in Stree 2. When asked to name one favourite character from the horror comedy, Shraddha stated, “Very honestly, I can’t pick any one. It’s impossible to pick any one actor. In fact, the entire cast, I have to say our gang, everybody is a phenomenal actor. Everybody has consistently shown they are brilliant, you know, the kind of performances they deliver. So, I choose Sarkata.”

In the trailer of Stree 2, Pankaj Tripathi aka Rudra bhaiya shared that the Chanderi Puran had predicted the arrival of a headless monster after Stree leaves town. On August 15, we will witness Rajkummar and Shraddha’s fight against this new evil, who is known as Sarkata. Are you ready for the spooky, thrilling and hilarious rollercoaster ride?