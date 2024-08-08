Shraddha Kapoor romances Bhediya Varun Dhawan in Stree 2’s Khoobsurat teaser; fans want justice for Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s 2018 film Stree not only entertained audiences but also set a whole new standard for horror comedies in our country. But the wait for a sequel was way too long. In 2022, fans finally got a glimpse of Stree Shraddha again when she appeared for a spooky yet sultry cameo with Varun Dhawan in Bhediya song Thumkeshwari. Well, now that Stree 2 is ready for release, we all wanted to know if Varun would make a special appearance as Bhediya. Much to the delight of movie-buffs, we now have an answer. Varun and Shraddha in Stree 2

Shraddha and Varun in Thumkeshwari

After Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Aaj Ki Raati, Bhojpuri song Aayi Nai and Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, makers of Stree 2 have released a teaser of the fourth track titled Khoobsurat. This time, Varun as Bhediya will join Shraddha instead of Rajkummar aka Vicky for a romantic melody. In the teaser clip, Shraddha looks stunning in a sexy red saree while Varun is in his Bhediya mode with a scruffy beard and a checkered shirt. He also has a red dupatta around his neck, which reminds us of the scarf Shraddha pulled him by in Thumkeshwari. All in all, this track looks mesmerizing even before its release.

Fans feel the same way! In the comment section below, many have showered love on Shraddha and Varun. For instance, one ecstatic netizen shared, “LOOK AT THEM THAT'S CALLED CHEMISTRY 🔥”, while another social media user gushed, “@karanjohar @bhansaliproductions @nadiadwalagrandson wake up and cast them 🫠.” But there are some internet users who are demanding justice for Rajkummar aka Vicky, who is Shraddha’s OG beau in Stree 2. One such comment read: “JUSTICE FOR VICKY 😂👻”, while another fan joked, “bitu sahi kehe raha tha Vicky ki girl friend fantasy hai 😂.” A third social media user shared, “Vicky ke sath to behut bura huwa 😢😂”, whereas another fan wrote: “Justice For Raj Kumar Rao & Kriti Sanon..”

Well, we can’t wait to witness Shraddha and Varun’s sizzling chemistry in Khoobsurat tomorrow!