 Stree 2 Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia joins Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao; fans say ‘Oh Stree jaldi aana’ - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
Stree 2 Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia joins Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao; fans say ‘Oh Stree jaldi aana’

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 25, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao leave fans with goosebumps in Stree 2 teaser while Tamannaah Bhatia makes a blink and miss appearance

We have been waiting for Stree to return ever since Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao left us on a cliffhanger at the end of their 2018 film. The Amar Kaushik directorial emerged as one of the most successful and loved horror comedies of all time, thus making fans even more impatient for a sequel. Well, after giving us hints at the end of Bhediya (2022) and Munjya which were also instalments in the Maddock Supernatural Universe, makers have finally dropped the teaser of Stree 2. Rajkummar and Shraddha will reprise their characters along with Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee. But there is also a surprise entry!

Glimpses from Stree 2 teaser
Glimpses from Stree 2 teaser

Surprise entry in Stree 2
Surprise entry in Stree 2

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

As if the excitement of Strees return was not enough, fans have now caught glimpses of Tamannaah Bhatia in the teaser. We first see the actor dancing in the clip before she appears again with utter shock on her face for a blink-and-miss moment. Rajkummar, on the other hand, returns as the lovable Vicky whereas Shraddha sends chills down the spine in her dynamic avatar. Don’t miss her thick plait, which was cut off from Strees head in the first film. Well, fans are going over the moon with joy to see their favourite characters back in action and can’t wait to meet Stree again!

 

In the comment section below, one social media user gushed, “Oh Stree Jaldi aana💃🏻”, whereas another excited fan wrote: “Can't wait to see Shraddha Kapoor scream and laugh at the same time! Who knew ghosts could be this entertaining?🔥❤️” A third comment read: “Ohh stree jaldi aana🔥❤️ can’t wait”, whereas another fan shared, “Oh Stree fatta faat aana 🏇.”

Stree 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on August 15. It will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s Khel Khel Mein, as well as John Abraham, Sharvari and Tamannaah starrer Vedaa. Which film do you think will emerge victorious?

News / HTCity / Cinema / Stree 2 Teaser: Tamannaah Bhatia joins Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao; fans say ‘Oh Stree jaldi aana’
