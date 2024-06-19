National Reading Day special| Rajkummar Rao: Reading a physical book is therapeutic

An actor as busy as Rajkummar Rao, and you would think he would have no time to do anything else than shoot for films and brand endorsements. But he makes it a point to make time for some important things anyhow, and one of them is reading books. Rajkummar Rao poses for HT City on the occasion of National Reading Day.

Posing for HT City amidst a busy shoot, he tells us, “Reading brings me immense joy, expands my world view, and sparks my imagination. It is an essential part of my daily routine. I believe you can always find time for what is important if you make a conscious effort. We waste so much time on social media and unnecessary engagements; instead, we can use that time to read.”

Currently riding high on the rave reviews for Srikanth and Mr and Mrs Mahi, the 39-year-old finds that people have let go of reading in the current tech era. “For me, reading a physical book is therapeutic. There is something so comforting about the smell of the pages and it creates an emotional connection to each book. My modest collection of books serves as both a source of inspiration for my reading habits and a humble reminder of the endless opportunities for learning. It keeps me grounded in my pursuit of knowledge,” he shares.

RAJKUMMAR'S ISLAND PICKS

If you were stuck on an island with only three books, which ones would they be?

Srimad Bhagwad Gita

Bhagwad Gita has been a staple in my household for as long as I can remember. The elders in my family would read it, and I would listen to them with curiosity. My parents and my elder brother often quoted from Bhagwad Gita when they wanted to motivate me or subtly guide me toward becoming a better person.

An Autobiography of a Yogi

I encountered this profound book through Patralekhaa. She read it first and advised me to read it as well. It offered me a fresh outlook on life, causing many of my perceived challenges to fade away. This book systematically questions and critiques our conventional understanding of reality by presenting concepts and scenarios that challenge our preconceived notions. It offers new insights that disrupt conventional wisdom, prompting deeper contemplation and reflection on the nature of existence and truth. When I am feeling down, I often find solace in this book. It consistently offers me clarity and points me toward the right path, helping me find answers or guiding me in the right direction.

The FountainHead

For what it stands for. There are two kinds of people in this world Howard Roarks and Peter Keatings and it’s up to you who do you want to be and I would like to be Howard Roark. As Ayn Rand said, “The truth is not for all men but only for those who seek it,” and am constantly seeking the truth be it in my performances or in life.