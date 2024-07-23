Hera Pheri to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Revisit Akshay Kumar’s iconic comedies as he returns to the genre with Khel Khel Mein

Akshay Kumar is not just a name, but an emotion for his fans. A major reason behind this is his ability to make the audience laugh. Each time he comes onscreen in a comic role, laughter is guaranteed! And now after 5 long years, Akshay is all set to return to the comedy genre with his Independence Day release Khel Khel Mein. Times Akshay Kumar proved he's the king of comedy

As he gears up to tickle our funny bone once again, let’s revisit his most iconic comedies:

Hera Pheri (2000)

One of the most ultimate series in Akshay’s filmography is Hera Pheri. The sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri (2006) was enjoyable as well. But the OG was pure gold! Akshay won hearts as Raju alongside Babu Bhaiya and Shyam, portrayed by Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the trio’s reunion in Hera Pheri 3

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

The film was a love story between Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. But the highlight was Akshay as the badass, quirky and ‘wicked’ Sunny. This was definitely the actor’s peak comedy era! Sunny was hilarious and continues to be one of the coolest characters ever played by Akki

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Another iconic film in Akshay’s filmography is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which set a whole new standard for the horror comedy genre. While Vidya Balan took care of the horror bit as Manjulika, Akshay left us rolling on the floor with laughter with his dialogues, physical comedy and impeccable comic timing

Welcome (2007)

Yes, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar were the real heroes of Welcome as the iconic Majnu Bhai and Uday Shetty. But Akshay’s natural flair for comedy managed to steal the show each time he appeared onscreen as the innocent and helpless Rajiv. Also, his chemistry with Katrina Kaif was just so perfect

Singh Is Kinng (2008)

Another gem in Akshay’s filmography is Singh Is Kinng. The ensemble star cast, the unbelievable situations in the script and his natural gift for comedy make for a memorable roller-coaster ride that fans wouldn’t mind riding again. The film was a blockbuster hit not only at the box office but also in our hearts

These hilarious hits from Akshay’s filmography are the biggest reason why fans have such high expectations from his return to comedy with Khel Khel Mein. The man was born to entertain and we are sure he’ll do that again when his film arrives in theatres on August 15.