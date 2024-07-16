Birthday girl Katrina Kaif aka Kitto’s pictures with Vicky Kaushal’s family which prove she’s a doting bahu

After her extravagant wedding in Rajasthan, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif opened up about Vicky Kaushal on an episode of Koffee With Karan. She had shared how her husband’s bond with his family made her believe Vicky would give her the same respect and importance in the future. Katrina Kaif with her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal and father-in-law Sham Kaushal

The couple have been married for over two years now. Today, Katrina is not just a loving wife but also a doting daughter-in-law to Vicky’s parents Veena and Sham Kaushal. Well, on her 41st birthday, let’s take a look at their happy family photos which prove Katrina is the perfect bahu.

First Karva Chauth

Katrina and Vicky’s pictures from their first Karva Chauth after marriage took the internet by storm. They set couple goals for several newlyweds with their wholesome pictures. What especially won hearts was how Katrina lovingly posed with her mother-in-law Veena and father-in-law Sham

Vicky and Katrina's first Karwa Chauth

Nache Saara Tabbar

When Katrina wrote ‘Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar’ under her mehendi ceremony pictures, she truly meant it. Apart from snaps of her and her groom, Kat shared this super cute candid of her and father-in-law Sham dancing their heart out at the pre-wedding celebration

Sham Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on latter's mehendi ceremony

Kaushal’s Christmas

This happy family photo from the Kaushal’s Christmas has our hearts. Just look at Katrina twinning with her Sasu Maa’s red suit in a matching checkered pajama set. They are in the spirit of the holiday and look absolutely perfect as they pose with Vicky, Sham, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif

Sasu Maa with Kitto

Like every other Punjabi mum, Vicky’s mother makes delicious parathas. But since she knows her bahu is on a diet, Veena ji started cooking sweet potatoes for Katrina, who she lovingly calls Kitto. The actor shared the same in an interview a few years ago. Well, this sweet photo of the saas-bahu duo shared by Vicky is one of the most heartwarming snaps on his Instagram feed. They look so content, it fills our hearts with love

ViKat’s first Holi

Festivals are even more special in the first year after a couple gets married. Well, ViKat’s first Holi as newlyweds featured brothers Vicky and Sunny flashing their smiles with their dad Sham. But the highlight was how Veena kept her hand lovingly on bahu Katrina’s face as they posed together. So sweet!

Well, we wish perfect bahu Katrina all the love, joy and success as she celebrates her 41st birthday today. We hope she’s having a blast with Vicky, who took a break from the promotional spree of Bad Newz to celebrate his wife.