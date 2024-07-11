‘Vicky ki khair nahi’: Katrina Kaif returns to India, fans connect it to Vicky Kaushal’s steamy Bad Newz song Jaanam

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most trending celebrities in the country. Fans just can’t get enough of him! It all started with the trailer of his upcoming movie Bad Newz, where Vicky won our hearts when he hilariously protected his wife Katrina Kaif’s poster from co-star Ammy Virk. Then he shifted into our heart rent-free with his smooth moves on the track Tauba Tauba, helmed by Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla. But it was his smoking hot chemistry with Triptii Dimri in the song Jaanam that set the internet on fire! Well, fans are now connecting the ‘too hot to handle’ track to Katrina’s return to India. Katrina returns to India while Vicky and Triptii trend online

Just yesterday Kat shared a breathtaking snap on social media from Munich, Germany. But this morning, the actor returned to India. She was snapped at the airport looking cool and casual in an oversized white shirt, a black jacket and baggy denim jeans. As always, several internet users claimed that she is pregnant. For instance, one comment read: “100% Katrina pregnant hai”, whereas another curious fan asked, “Is she pregnant? Why is she hiding her belly by jacket ?” But in a majority of the comments, fans were connecting Kat’s return to Vicky’s sexy song.

Comment section under a video of Katrina Kaif at the airport

In the comment section below, one fan joked, “Ab vicky ki khair nahi 😂😂”, whereas another social media user shared, “Ek Gaana kya release hua Tripti k saath biwi ghar wapas aa gayi.” A third comment read: “Aapka husband bhut bigad gya h 😢”, while another internet user stated, “Katrina be like:- Vicky beta ab tu gaya beta, ab dekh tu, ab dekh 😂.” A nasty comment also read: “Aa gyi ab ye tripti gyi😂😂😂.” It is funny how fans are connecting every detail of Vicky’s film with Katrina. Even when his song Tauba Tauba was released, many compared his crazy dance moves to Kat’s iconic performance on Kamli in Dhoom 3 (2013).

Well, Vicky and Triptii’s convincingly hot chemistry has definitely left many movie-buffs excited for their film. Are you also looking forward to watching Bad Newz in theatres on July 19?