‘Katrina didi main naa sehti’: Vicky Kaushal & Triptii can't keep hands off each other in Bad Newz’s Jaanam; fans react

Vicky Kaushal is on a roll! The actor already has a huge fanbase thanks to his killer acting skills and Punjabi munda vibe. But he left the entire country drooling over him and his smooth moves with the track Tauba Tauba from the upcoming film Bad Newz. Many viewers were even reminded of his actor wife Katrina Kaif’s epic performance on the song Kamli from Dhoom 3 (2013). Vicky’s co-star Triptii Dimri looked gorgeous in the Karan Aujla music video, but the highlight was Vicky’s ‘husn’. However, little did we know that Tauba Tauba was just a preview of their sizzling chemistry. The second track Jaanam is now here to drop jaws. Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri in Jaanam, the second track from Bad Newz

Vicky and Triptii in a still from Bad Newz

The song is a visual representation of passion in all its glory. Yes, you read that right. Vicky and Triptii, who will be seen as lovers Akhil and Saloni in Bad Newz, can’t seem to keep their hands off each other as they raise the temperature in this steamy music video. As actors, they have done a fabulous job because their chemistry will convince you that they are actually in love. They can’t get enough of one another! Well, some segments in this track are truly too hot to handle and this fact has once again reminded fans of Katrina.

In the comment section below, apart from gushing over the steamy track, fans have shared hilarious reactions. For instance, one social media user wrote, “Katrina didi main toh naa sehti.. 🙂”, whereas another comment read: “Katrina maf nhi kregi bhai ko😂😂.” A third internet user joked, “2 minute silence for Katrina Kaif 💀”, while another fan shared, “Katrina Watching from Corner🗿.” But many fans have also come out in Vicky’s support, reminding trolls that he’s an actor. One such comment read: “I’m shocked people don’t understand this is his profession. He’s acting not like his actually making out with her 😂.”

Well, Vicky and Triptii’s sizzling chemistry is a major reason to watch Bad Newz this week. Also starring Neha Dhupia and Ammy Virk, the comedy will arrive in theatres on July 19.