Before Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba, Vicky Kaushal wowed as a Punjabi munda with these 5 viral dance videos

Vicky Kaushal has broken the internet with his smooth moves on the viral track Tauba Tauba from his upcoming film Bad Newz. He has rocked the dance floor so hard that many fans went as far as comparing him to his wife Katrina Kaif, who is a spectacular dancer. Remember her jaw-dropping performance on Kamil in Dhoom 3 (2013)? Apart from fans, even Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan and Greek God Hrithik Roshan couldn’t stop themselves from lauding Vicky. Vicky Kaushal being the ultimate Punjabi munda

But this isn’t the first time the actor has taken social media by storm as a true Punjabi munda. Let’s take a trip down memory lane because Vicky’s bharpoor talent deserves it:

When he ‘Softly’ posed for a photoshoot

Much before he joined forces with Karan Aujla for Tauba Tauba, Vicky danced to the singer’s viral track Softly during a photoshoot. Along with this clip, the actor had shared, “The only way I know how to do photoshoots. What a banger by @karanaujla_official veerey!🔥”

Vicky and Karan vibing on their song launch

It’s almost like Vicky manifested a collab with Karan! On the song launch of Tauba Tauba, the dynamic duo vibed to Softly along with the actor’s brother Sunny Kaushal. Even Karan was deeply impressed with Vicky. Plus the two genuinely looked like they were having a fun time together. It was epic

When Vicky’s ‘Bijlee’ took internet by storm

This particular photoshoot, where Vicky donned a white shirt with black trousers, was fun not only for the actor but also for his fans. The actor’s vibe and smooth effortless moves made us want to join him as he grooved to Harrdy Sandhu’s popular track Bijlee Bijlee. Vicky had shared, “Back to 📸🎭🕺🏽🐒❤️🎬!!! Btw sick track bro @harrdysandhu 👊🏽”

When Vicky left us obsessing over him

Many fans believe that apart from the sick beats and catchy lyrics, one major reason behind Riar Saab’s track Obsessed going viral was Vicky’s dance video. The actor looked handsome as ever in black as he grooved to the song right before going on stage. In the caption, Vicky had stated: “My source of instant dopamine rush before going on stage for a performance…! 🎶🕺🏽❤️🎶 Obsessed- @riarsaaab @abhijaymusic”

When Vicky made us say ‘Kya Baat Ay’

There was a time when Vicky, like many of us, was listening to Harrdy’s track Kya Baat Ay on a loop. Sharing a glimpse of his jam session, he joked that his wife Katrina isn’t a fan of these videos going online. Vicky had joked, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!” 🤷🏽‍♂️😎🕺🏽”

After watching Vicky slay in Tauba Tauba, the entire country is saying ‘Kyaa baat hai’! Well, we are now waiting to witness Vicky’s swag as Akhil Chadha in Bad Newz. Also starring Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and Neha Dhupia, the comedy is all set to arrive in theatres on July 19.