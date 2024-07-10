After Bad Newz’s Jaanam with Vicky Kaushal, trolls call Triptii Dimri ‘soft porn girl’; fans blame PRs of nepo kids

Triptii Dimri has slowly and steadily emerged as a sensation. After leaving fans in awe of her acting chops in films like Qala (2022) and Bulbbul (2020), she blew us away with a never-seen-before avatar as Bhabhi 2 in Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (2023). Currently, she is busy raising the temperature with her Bad Newz co-star Vicky Kaushal. We are talking about their sizzling chemistry in the uber-sultry track Jaanam from their upcoming film. The actors look smoking hot and very convincing together! But their scorching jodi has left Twitter divided. Some nasty trolls are now calling Triptii ‘soft porn girl’ on social media. Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz song Jaanam

After the track was released, many trolls accused Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal of ‘ruining’ Triptii’s image. For instance, one Twitter user shared, “It's my personal opinion but #TriptiiDimri has become soft porn girl. Animal ruined her image 😞”, while another nasty tweet read: “Sex, Seduction, Boldness & Dragged Story seems to be @DharmaMovies next Offering Titled #BadNewz #TriptiiDimri on a way to become next #MallikaSherawat & #RakhiShawant gonna Disappear in no time as a leading lady if she continue to Expose such in every film 👎.” However, many of the actor’s fans have come out in her support.

Triptii’s fans believe that the internet is being unfair to the actor and are blaming PRs of star kids for allegedly maligning her image. One such fan’s post read: “Here comes the insecure struggling nepo kids' PR team to malign another talented outsider.” Meanwhile, another fan mentioned star kid Janhvi Kapoor and pointed out, “Why are u all mfs blaming tripti here. When karan and dharma clearly knows her range, why cant he offer good roles. Why does jhanvi continues to get good roles despite being mid. Karan offers strong roles to his favs and will destroy a non nepo by offering bad roles. That's it.”

Defending Triptii’s job as an actor, one angry fan also tweeted: “Samosa critics of Family media....Yahi chij Alia Bhatt kare to versatile acting or Tripti kare to vulger.” Well, that is a good point. Maybe the audience should save their judgment till July 19 when Bad Newz arrives in theatres. What do you think?