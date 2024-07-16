Vicky Kaushal shares unseen pics with birthday girl Katrina Kaif: From their griha pravesh to pizza date

Apart from being two of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are beloved star couple. Seeing them together or catching glimpses of their happily ever after on social media never fails to bring a smile on their fans’ faces. Especially their birthday posts for each other! They are sweet, simple and wholesome. Well, Kat turns 41 today. All week ahead of her birthday, Vicky was busy promoting his upcoming film Bad Newz. But a day before the special day, he jetted off to join the birthday girl. Much to our delight, the doting husband has now shared the most special birthday wish yet! Wholesome moments from Vicky and Katrina's fairytale

Vicky and Katrina like to keep their personal lives private. But every now and then they give us a sneak peek into their fairytale. Well, this year Vicky decided to give us a little more! He shared the most beautiful photo dump of his special and unseen moments with wife Katrina. The first snap is of them holding each other, looking madly in love and oh so content! Then comes a snap of them holding hands at their wedding reception, followed by a never-seen-before picture of them praying at their griha pravesh puja.

After a string of cute clicks from a pizza date to a holiday, Vicky shared the most adorable snap ever— Katrina sleeping during a car ride while he holds her chin sweetly in his palm. Along with these wholesome photographs, Vicky shared, “Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love! 🎂❤️🎂.” This birthday post is sure to make you fall in love with the couple all over again.

On the work front, Vicky is currently gearing up for Bad Newz co-starring Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri, which arrives in theatres on July 19. Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in Merry Christmas.