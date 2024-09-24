‘Janhvi was hungry’: Jr NTR tells Alia about his 1st day shooting for Devara with Janhvi; compares her to Sridevi

Two long years after his blockbuster hit RRR (2022), Telugu superstar Jr NTR is all set to return to theatres with Devara: Part 1. Apart from his double role in the film, another reason why fans are intrigued by this action drama is Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s fresh pairing. Well, ahead of his film’s release Tarak joined filmmaker Karan Johar and his RRR co-star Alia Bhatt for a fun chat. During this interview, Jr NTR opened up about Devara while Alia spilled the beans about her upcoming film Jigra. In one segment Jr NTR revealed details about Janhvi and his first day of shooting. Jr NTR recently had a chat with Alia Bhatt, promoting his film Devara

KJo revealed that Janhvi had been dying to do a ‘tadakta fadakta’ film like this since he has known her. Agreeing with Karan, Jr NTR shared, “I could see that when she came to the location, sir. And she was hungry. She was hungry and I think she still is. She was hungry to give her best. There was so much of nervousness, there was a lot of unpredictability in her. She didn’t understand.. there was this fear of dancing, there was this fear of acting, the fear of adjusting, the fear of lines. There was so much happening within that girl and.. and the first shot, she came and she gave. She just killed it. I mean, with so much pressure it was a delight seeing her open up on camera. The lines were so seamless. I mean, she said her dialogues in Telugu, though she didn’t dub for the movie in Telugu.”

Jr NTR recalled how their director Koratala Siva was sitting at the monitor during a scene between the two actors. Janhvi said one and a half pages of dialogues and Siva said he will check the scene. However, Jr NTR yelled ‘okay karlo aap’ because Janhvi was fabulous. He explained that the director was shocked! Tarak further shared, “This side of her, which I think has not been captured, and with this platform, I think people will see a very different Janhvi. And yes, have to agree, that she definitely looks like her mother (Sridevi) in many angles.”

When Karan pointed out that Janhvi matched steps with him, Jr NTR agreed and lauded her for giving her all to their dance track Daavudi despite being hospitalized for a week right before returning to set. Reviewing the song, Alia stated that Jr NTR is outstanding but even Janhvi was superb.

Well, we can’t wait to witness the magic onscreen when Janhvi and Jr NTR’s passion project Devara: Part 1 arrives in theatres on September 27.