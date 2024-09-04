Janhvi Kapoor’s sexy moves and Jr NTR’s energy in Devara song Daavudi drop jaws; fans call it ‘instant chartbuster’

Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR’s pairing in Devara: Part 1 was an unexpected surprise for fans. It was a refreshing, never-seen-before jodi that audiences eagerly looked forward to. We even got a good glimpse at their chemistry when the romantic track Chuttamalle released. The song was trolled and makers were accused of taking ‘heavy inspiration’ from Yohani’s Sri Lankan song Manike Mage Hithe. But Janhvi and Jr NTR’s sizzling performance blew minds, winning hearts. Well, Janhvi’s second song from the film is now out and it did not disappoint. Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR in Devara song Daavudi

Titled Daavudi, the foot-tapping track has been helmed by Anirudh Ravichander, Nakash Aziz and Akasa. The 2-minute 12-second-long video begins with a bang as Janhvi raises her eyebrows at Jr NTR, winks and then gives a sudden thumka. Right then viewers know they are in for a treat. Janhvi’s expressions and dance moves are perfectly in sync with Jr NTR’s crazy energy! They look great together as they groove and make it difficult for the audience to look away. Our eyes are glued to the screen!

Well, fans feel the same way about Janhvi and Jr NTR’s latest track. Within minutes of release, many social media users had already reviewed Daavudi as an instant chartbuster. For instance, one internet user shared, “#Daavudi instant chart buster...Goosebumps vasthunnayi… @tarak9999 anna dance😍😍❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥...aa flow ..aa speed..aa grace..🤩🤩 already on loop…”, whereas another fan gushed, “When this duo gets going 😎you can't stay calm nothing but whistling while watching the hysteria ❤️‍🔥Here’s the #Daavudi Video Song to keep you on track for the Blast on the Big Screens 🔥.”

Once again, Janhvi and Jr NTR have left fans wanting more with their crazy chemistry. We can’t wait to witness the magic when their film Devara: Part 1 arrives in theatres on September 27. Also starring Saif Ali Khan, the Telugu action drama has been directed by Koratala Siva.