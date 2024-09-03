Janhvi Kapoor, Jr. NTR tease in a steamy poster for new song Daavudi from Devara: Part 1, fans say ‘cannot recover’

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her much-anticipated Telugu debut in Devara: Part 1 alongside industry heartthrob N. T. Rama Rao Jr. While her involvement in the film has already generated significant excitement online, the buzz is set to intensify with the release of a new romantic track from the movie. Daavudi, the film's most recent song release is scheduled for tomorrow, September 4. To build suspense, the filmmakers have unveiled the song's poster today, which features Janhvi and Jr NTR gazing at each other with romantic smiles, hinting at the on-screen chemistry that audiences can expect. Another song from the movie Devara, Chuttamalle, set a precedent for the relationship fans could expect from the pair. Janhvi and Jr NTR tease in a steamy poster of Devara song Daavudi(Instagram / @janhvikapoor)

Janhvi shared the poster on her Instagram, captioning it, “Are you guys ready? #Daavudi. Video Song out on September 4th. An @anirudhofficial Musical. #Devara #DevaraOnSep27th,” further fuelling excitement for both the song and the film's release.

In the poster, Janhvi dazzles in a golden bralette paired with a flowing white skirt, perfectly embodying the quintessential modern apsara — hinting at the charm she will bring to the screen, adding to the growing anticipation for her Telugu debut. Fans took to social media to express their support with one saying, “MASS song loading 🔥🔥🔥”. Another shared the sentiment and commented, “Couldn’t recover from Chuttamalle, I’m fallen in love with you and this song Ma'am, didn’t expect another treat for us 💝.”

While the support for Janhvi was tremendous, NTR stans were not far behind, flooding the comment sections across all platforms — most excited for the collab between industry icon Anirudh, the mastermind behind Kaavaalaa, and Jr. NTR. “Anirudh song +NTR dance 🔥🔥🔥”, said one. “This track is Ready To Set The Charts On Fire!! 🔥,” claimed another.

While most of the comments were positive, there was some speculation about Janhvi leading the film. “Hot take: I don't think she's worth to act with NTR,” said one fan. Another took a dig at her look in the film, "Someone needs to show this guy Rangasthalam's Ramalakshmi to understand how village girls actually look. With that makeup, it doesn't look natural at all." Another commented, “She doesn't fit in at all. She looks so odd, like a South Delhi girl trying to play the role of a village girl in a skit.”

As the release date approaches on September 27, the anticipation continues to build, with everyone eager to see how this new pairing and much-hyped song will unfold on the big screen.