Janhvi Kapoor shares message in Telugu for her and Jr NTR’s fans ahead of Devara; netizens call her ‘Jr Sridevi ji’

After making a mark in the Hindi film industry as a promising actor, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her Telugu debut. The star kid is currently on a hectic promotional spree for her much-awaited action drama Devara: Part 1, which also marks her first ever film with Telugu superstar Jr NTR. So far, fans have loved Janhvi and Tarak’s sizzling chemistry in the songs Chuttamalle and Daavudi. Her look in the trailer also received praise from movie-buffs. Well, ahead of the film, Janhvi is now busy winning hearts with her impressive linguistic skills. Janhvi Kapoor's fluent Telugu reminded fans of her mother Sridevi

Just last week at an event, Janhvi left fans wanting more when she spoke in Tamil. Well, in her latest social media post, the actor dropped jaws with a special video for fans where she speaks fluently in Telugu. In the clip, addressing her and co-star Jr NTR’s fans, Janhvi shared, “It makes me very happy to see you all showering love for me. I know how important my mother (Sridevi) is to all of you. Even you all were quite important for my mom and to me as well. I will work very hard to make you all very proud and Devara is my first step.”

Not only did her sweet video message win hearts, but also reminded several netizens of Janhvi’s late superstar mother Sridevi who worked in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries. For instance, one social media user gushed, “All the best jr. Sri Devi ji 💙”, whereas another fan shared, “I don’t understand of this, but it reminds me of Sri Devi G. I miss her so much, and seeing you embrace tradition makes me really happy. I grew up watching and admiring her, and you remind me of her a bit. I’m glad her legacy continues. Sending lots of love to you! 🫶🏼 but you are your own person at the same time ❤️.” Another fan shared, “her voice sounds so much like sri devi garu”, whereas a comment read: “I can see Sree ji in her nowadays.”

Impressed by her fluent Telugu, a fan even predicted, “Yup, the South is not letting you go after this Jhanvi.” Well, no matter what language she speaks in, Janhvi always manages to win hearts. We can’t wait to see her share the screen with Jr NTR in Devara: Part 1 on September 27.