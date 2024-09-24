Alia Bhatt’s Paris Fashion Week debut leaves internet divided; trolls say ‘Kjo daddy can’t buy charisma’

Alia Bhatt is on an absolute roll at the moment, checking one box after another. May it be a record-breaking collection at the box office, Hollywood debut, receiving a national award or slaying at the Met Gala. Well, the actor has now checked another box in her to-do list. Representing India globally, Alia made her debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024 alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her fellow brand ambassador for L'Oréal. Both the stars looked stunning in their chic designer ensembles. While Aishwarya rocked an off-shoulder red gown by French brand Mossi, Alia opted for custom Gaurav Gupta Couture. Alia Bhatt makes a smashing debut at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week

The designer described Alia’s outfit as a ‘metal-cast silver breastplate adorned with intertwining snakes and birds’ which was paired with black sharara trousers. The ensemble was on point and Alia’s debut was smashing! However, there are several netizens who pointed out a lack of charisma on the ramp during her walk. For instance, one social media user shared, “Alia is a good actress, but not super model material unlike Priyanka, Aishwarya or Sushmita…”, while a troll wrote: “Good joke 🤣 she looks lost and out of place. Kjo daddy can snatch roles, hand scripts on platter but even he cant buy or teach how to be charismatic.”

Referring to Alia’s filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt and her mentor Karan Johar, another netizen claimed, “The power of mahesh bhatt and karan johar👏👏😂”, while a social media user opined, “How can you expect to see a 5'3 in between 5' 10 and above models.I am sure she paid to be here.” Well, there were also many fans who came out in Alia’s support. One such internet user gushed, “I see the haters crying in the comment section 🤣😂 Alia be stepping on your necks! ❤️”, while another wrote, “I am not Indian but so sad to see Indians commenting bad about Alia Bhatt. She is representing India in global platform. Instead of appreciating that people are trolling her.”

In your opinion, did Alia the ramp on fire with her confident walk or did she lack charisma as trolls have pointed out?