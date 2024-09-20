Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya reminds fans of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘sanskar umar se bade’ dialogue in viral videos

Most of the internet remembers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan as a shy star kid. She was often snapped by her mother’s side at star-studded events or the airport. Every now and then, several nasty trolls even poked fun at her cute bangs. But over the years, Aaradhya has grown up into a sweet young lady. She is always beaming with joy and has also inherited her parents’ acting skills, according to a video from her school function which had gone viral some time back. Well, Aaradhya recently accompanied Aishwarya to an award function, and she has now become the internet's favourite star kid. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

That’s right! Viral videos from this starry affair have made social media users fall in love with the very well-mannered Aaradhya. In one particular clip, which has been trending all week, Aaradhya can be seen greeting actor and filmmaker Shiva Rajkumar with folded hands. She goes on to touch his feet. This respectable gesture has touched hearts! In the beginning of this video, Aaradhya runs to give her mother a hug after Aishwarya descends from the stage with a trophy in her hands. The joy on their faces is so pure and contagious.

In the comment section below, many fans lauded Aaradhya and her ‘sanskar’. Some were even reminded of her actor grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic dialogue from Sooryavansham (1999): ‘Sanskar umar se bade hain iske’. For instance, one social media user stated: “Sanskar ..... sanskar bade he umar se.......”, while another wrote: “Amitab bachchan said : Sanskar Umer se bade hai iske 👴.” Another impressed fan shared, “Aryadhya is such a cute girl. Well brought up by her mom. Great to see how her mom has incorporated a great value in her”, while a comment read: “Ash ki beti kitni innocent hy 🌹better than other star kids in fact no comparison she looks real she is actually real 🏆.”

Well, we totally agree. Aaradhya is truly a cutie!