Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
From Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor to Aishwarya & Aaradhya Bachchan: 5 celebs who love twinning with their mini-me

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 06, 2024 05:58 PM IST

These celebs and star kids never fail to win hearts when they twin. Check it out

Twinning with one’s partner, sibling or friend is cute. But imagine dressing up your mini-me just like you! This is one trend which has been winning the internet, especially when celebrities match with their little ones. It is absolutely adorable. See for yourself:

Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughters Raha and Aaradhya
Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughters Raha and Aaradhya

Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor

Back in March, Alia Bhatt took the internet by storm when she shared a cute candid of her with daughter Raha Kapoor from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding bash. The two looked adorable, twinning in matching floral outfits. Well, a new unseen click of the mother-daughter duo has now gone viral, where they are sporting a similar bun hairdo

Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor twinning and winning
Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor twinning and winning

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Another mother-daughter duo who never fail to bring a smile to our face is Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her angel Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Much like her mum, Malti is always well-dressed. But the star kid’s white co-ord set with blue flowers, which perfectly matches her mommy’s pyjama set, is our current favourite

 

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan is quite literally the actor’s mini-me! The gene game is extremely strong here, all the way down to their dimpled cheeks. But what fans love about them is how they often dress alike— may it be on the IPL field or during holidays

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan

The inseparable Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan used to opt for similar colour palettes when the latter was younger. Who can ever forget the time the star kid matched with her mommy before the actor walked the Cannes red carpet in a silver gown. We also found this cute photo dump of the two twinning in white and red during an event in Doha

 

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

Apart from his father’s good looks, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan has also inherited the actor’s effortlessly cool style sense. The father-son duo often turn heads when they step out wearing matching outfits, from white kurtas to royal bandhgalas

Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan

 

Which celebrity parent and star kid duo managed to twin and win you over?

From Alia Bhatt and Raha Kapoor to Aishwarya & Aaradhya Bachchan: 5 celebs who love twinning with their mini-me
© 2024 HindustanTimes
