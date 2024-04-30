5 times Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan stole the spotlight at IPL

Apart from being Bollywood’s Baadshah and the country’s sweetheart, Shah Rukh Khan is also the co-owner of the Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders. He attends almost every match, as a devoted cheerleader and team member, and is often accompanied by his children Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Just like him, the three take a keen interest in the sport. But over the years SRK’s cutest moments at the stadium have been with his youngest son AbRam, the latest example being their cute fight at KKR's match with Delhi Capitals on Monday, April 29. See for yourself: AbRam Khan and Shah Rukh Khan winning hearts at IPL since 2015

Shah Rukh and AbRam viral clip from last night has taken social media by storm. The two look beyond adorable in this video from Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals' recent match at IPL 2024 as they get into what looks like an argument. SRK playfully shakes AbRam while the latter strictly puts his point across

Much to the delight of fans, pictures of the two playing cricket at KKR’s training session have also surfaced on the internet. Fans are now calling them ‘Mufasa and Simba’

The Trio

In 2022, the Khan trio turned cheerleaders for KKR. While Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana looked stylish in her yellow tank top, her older brother Aryan made a rare appearance in her selfie. But the cutest was AbRam as he wished for Kolkata Knight Riders’s victory over Preity Zinta co-owned team Punjab Kings, with his fingers crossed. Suhana’s childhood BFF Ananya Panday also enjoyed the nail-biting match, twinning with The Archies’ star in a tank top

AbRam, Ananya, Suhana and Aryan cheering for KKR at IPL 2022

AbRam and papa’s matching tattoo

In 2017, AbRam patiently watched the match between KKR and Gujarat Lions while sitting on Shah Rukh’s lap. The two even had a fun sword fight on the stands. But it was the father-son duo’s matching temporary tattoos on their chest that made headlines after the match. AbRam continued his run as the lucky charm when KKR won by 10 wickets

AbRam and Shah Rukh flaunting their matching tattoos at IPL 2017

SRK and AbRam’s spit war

In 2016, AbRam returned to Eden Gardens for the ninth season of IPL, this time in a purple jersey. After KKR beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets, Shah Rukh and his son enjoyed a short but fun playtime on the ground. In a cute video from the day, AbRam took a sip of water before getting into a spit war with his papa. SRK retaliated with equal fervour, making us fall in love with the cute bond they share

AbRam’s IPL debut

It was in April 2015 that a two-year-old AbRam made his super adorable IPL debut when he joined his superstar dad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to watch the opening match. He was too cute to handle in his white jersey and was hailed as the ‘lucky charm’ after Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets

AbRam makes his debut at IPL 2015 with daddy Shah Rukh

Lekin picture abhi baaki hai mere dost! IPL 2024 is in full swing and there are many more KKR matches to look forward to where we will witness AbRam and Shah Rukh’s lovely bond.