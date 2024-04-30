Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam is annoyed, tells him off in cute video from IPL match. Watch

A funny new video from the recent Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL (Indian Premiere League) match has surfaced online. It shows a cute moment between KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam. AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan cheered for their team, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRK-AbRam's cute moment

In the video, Shah Rukh is wearing a purple jersey while AbRam is wearing white. Shah Rukh and AbRam are hanging out in the VIP area while the match is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Suddenly, Shah Rukh launches a cuddle attack on AbRam, squishing him in a moment of cute aggression. AbRam, however, is in no mood to entertain it.

AbRam pushes his dad's hands away, asking him to quit it. He tells Shah Rukh something with a raised finger and the actor nods.

During this season of IPL, KKR is in the second place with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. DC is in sixth place with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points.

Shah Rukh Khan's KKR

In a recent conversation with the host broadcaster, Star Sports, Shah Rukh spoke highly of Rishabh Pant, revealing that he was 'horrified' after learning of the near-fatal car crash involving the former.

"That was horrifying. I saw that video (of his car). It was horrifying! Because we didn't know then, what was the result of that accident. So, you get the worst feelings. To me, these boys are like my own sons. I have youngsters in my team as well. I hoped he wasn't injured badly," Shah Rukh Khan said in a video shared on KKR's social media handle.

"And a sportsman getting injured, it's a double jeopardy. Worse than that, us getting injured. I wish him all the best. I hope his knee gets fully recovered soon," the actor added.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki. He is reportedly going to star next with daughter Suhana Khan in King. He also has another son with his wife Gauri Khan, Aryan.