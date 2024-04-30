 Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam is annoyed, tells him off in cute video from IPL match. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam is annoyed, tells him off in cute video from IPL match. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 30, 2024 10:38 AM IST

A cute video from the latest KKR vs DC match shows Shah Rukh Khan trying to mess with his son AbRam, who is clearly annoyed.

A funny new video from the recent Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals IPL (Indian Premiere League) match has surfaced online. It shows a cute moment between KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan and his son AbRam.

AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan cheered for their team, the Kolkata Knight Riders.
AbRam and Shah Rukh Khan cheered for their team, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

SRK-AbRam's cute moment

In the video, Shah Rukh is wearing a purple jersey while AbRam is wearing white. Shah Rukh and AbRam are hanging out in the VIP area while the match is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Suddenly, Shah Rukh launches a cuddle attack on AbRam, squishing him in a moment of cute aggression. AbRam, however, is in no mood to entertain it.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

AbRam pushes his dad's hands away, asking him to quit it. He tells Shah Rukh something with a raised finger and the actor nods.

During this season of IPL, KKR is in the second place with six wins and three losses, giving them 12 points. DC is in sixth place with five wins and six losses, giving them 10 points.

Shah Rukh Khan's KKR

In a recent conversation with the host broadcaster, Star Sports, Shah Rukh spoke highly of Rishabh Pant, revealing that he was 'horrified' after learning of the near-fatal car crash involving the former.

"That was horrifying. I saw that video (of his car). It was horrifying! Because we didn't know then, what was the result of that accident. So, you get the worst feelings. To me, these boys are like my own sons. I have youngsters in my team as well. I hoped he wasn't injured badly," Shah Rukh Khan said in a video shared on KKR's social media handle.

"And a sportsman getting injured, it's a double jeopardy. Worse than that, us getting injured. I wish him all the best. I hope his knee gets fully recovered soon," the actor added.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki. He is reportedly going to star next with daughter Suhana Khan in King. He also has another son with his wife Gauri Khan, Aryan.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam is annoyed, tells him off in cute video from IPL match. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On