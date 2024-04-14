Shah Rukh Khan cheers for Kolkata Knight Riders with Suhana and AbRam at Eden Gardens. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan, along with daughter Suhana Khan, son AbRam Khan and actor Ananya Panday arrived in Eden Gardens for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants' Indian Premier League team (IPL) match. The actor was seen cheering for his team and talking with AbRam during the match. The actor co-owns the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata with Suhana and AbRam for KKR match; fans shocked at his airport security. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan was seen cheering for KKR at the Eden Gardens.

Shah Rukh roots for KKR

Several fan pages of the actor took to X to share pictures and videos of the actor in a purple jersey. Shah Rukh was seen standing and waving at fans from the stadium. “Shah Rukh Khan: Lighting up Kolkata Knight Riders' journey to triumph with his unmatched fervor!” read a caption of a fan post on X. In another video, he was seen arriving at the strands with Suhana, AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani. Actor Ananya Panday, who is a close friend of Suhana, was also present.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

More details

Shah Rukh was at the Eden Gardens during the last match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad on March 23. He was also in Visakhapatnam to cheer for his team after they defeated Delhi Capitals in the match. Pictures of him giving a hug to Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav surfaced on social media.

Shah Rukh had a great 2023 with three releases. He started the year with Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone. His next release was Jawaan, directed by Atlee, which turned out to be a blockbuster. His last release of the year was Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also starred Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place