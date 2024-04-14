Shah Rukh Khan arrives in Kolkata with Suhana and AbRam for KKR match; fans shocked at his airport security. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan along with daughter Suhana Khan and son AbRam Khan arrived in Kolkata for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants' Indian Premier League team (IPL) match, set to take place at Eden Gardens on Sunday afternoon. Videos of the actor with his family and team making their way to waiting cars outside Kolkata airport amid tight security were shared on fan pages on Sunday. The actor co-owns the IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Also read: Here's how Shah Rukh celebrated Kolkata Knight Riders win Shah Rukh Khan greets fans after a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (File Photo/ANI)

Shah Rukh Khan arrived at Kolkata airport

"Match day!! Cannot wait for King Khan at KKR vs LSG (Lucknow Super Giants)," tweeted a fan with Shah Rukh's video from outside the Kolkata airport. Another wrote, "Look at the security! Man..."

In the clip, Suhana walked outside the airport gate first, followed by Shah Rukh and AbRam and dozens of security personnel. Fans could be heard chanting Shah Rukh's name in the clip. Seemingly, actor Ananya Panday was also spotted with Suhana outside the airport. Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani was also seen.

Shah Rukh spotted at KKR matches

Recently, Shah Rukh was at the Eden Gardens during the match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad. The crowd roared for the Bollywood actor during the match on March 23.

Earlier in April, Shah Rukh also cheered on for his team as it defeated Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. After KKR's win, the actor took to the stadium to personally congratulate the players, even planting a kiss on Rishabh Pant's head. Similarly, Shah Rukh also gave tight hugs to cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav in the stadium. He also signed autographs for members of the losing team.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 movie Dunki. It features an ensemble cast, with actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

